A warm Thanksgiving to all my subscribers. I want to give you an update on the help I’ve been providing for a group of orphans in Punjab, Pakistan.

A number of months ago, I became friends with Mariam, a 21-year-old Christian woman living in Toba Tek Singh. She told me the story of how, almost two years ago, she and her family began taking in children who were begging on the streets. It’s not like here—if a child in the U.S. is found wandering alone, social services steps in. In Pakistan, especially for Christians who face widespread discrimination, there is no safety net. Opportunities are extremely limited, and families like Mariam’s are often pushed to the margins with no meaningful support.

Mariam first took in seven children. Using her family’s meager income, she rented a small house in one of the poorest neighborhoods and hired a nanny to watch over them during the day. But her heart is bigger than her wallet, and over time she took in more children. Today, there are thirty-six.

Here is Mariam and her brother Sabir:

Mariam and her mother work as housecleaners for Muslim families, while Sabir and their father work as a porter and street sweeper. Before they met me, the family could barely afford one meal a day for the orphans—sometimes none at all.

Since then, I’ve been sending $100 per week so the children can eat properly. Here is Sabir porchasing food.

And here you can see them receiving their meals:

Prices for basic goods in Pakistan skyrocketed after COVID, and the cost of living has remained extremely high.

One of the most important things that has happened recently is this:

A generous subscriber stepped up and donated enough funds to purchase a clean-water pump, filtering the contaminated water they had been drinking. This pump now provides safe water for both Mariam’s household and all the orphans. That same gift also paid for the first mattress, giving these kids a real place to sleep instead of bare concrete.

Another subscriber helped purchase a second mattress.

Here is Sabir carrying the newly purchased mattress into the orphans’ home:

Each mattress costs $130, and they still need three more so that all of the children can sleep comfortably instead of rotating on the few they have.

With additional funds, Mariam was also able to buy winter jackets for the children. If more support comes in, the goal would be to get them proper pants as well.

Unexpected medical costs also arise. Many of you remember the boy with the broken arm—here is another example: a young girl with an infected eye. I covered her doctor visit, and as you can see, she recovered well.

If you feel moved to help, please consider a donation. You won’t be giving to a faceless organization—you’ll be helping real children whose lives are improving in real time. If you donate through me, I will share receipts of payment to Mariam. If you prefer, I can also give you her contact information so you can donate directly through Remitly and speak with her yourself.

It was recently Mariam’s birthday, and for the first time in her life, she went out and had pizza to celebrate—something she had never done before. Small joys matter, especially in a life full of hardship.

Feel free to reach out at Turfseer@aol.com if you want to help, ask questions, or be put in touch with Mariam.

Wishing all of you a wonderful Thanksgiving,

