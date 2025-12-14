Dr. Robert Malone’s recent post, “We have no data” and other true stories, addressed informed consent, ACIP decision-making, and how public-health ethics were overridden during COVID by compulsion, coercion, and consensus without evidence.

One moment in particular drew attention: Whoopi Goldberg’s claim that she wouldn’t let Secretary Kennedy tell her what vaccines to take. Malone pointed out that Kennedy isn’t telling anyone what to take—and that the real issue is whether the state has any right to mandate medical procedures at all.

I commented in response to Malone’s post. What follows is the comment exactly as posted:

Whoopi’s latest outburst is a textbook case of what Bonhoeffer meant by stupidity—not low IQ, but a moral-mental paralysis where a person surrenders judgment to the prevailing dogma. She thinks she’s standing up for bodily autonomy when in fact she’s reinforcing the very premise that destroyed it: the idea that vaccines are an entitlement of the state, not a choice of the individual. Her claim—“I’m not gonna let Secretary Kennedy tell me what vaccines to take”—only makes sense if you accept the hidden clause: “…because I prefer the government and its experts to make that decision for me.” In other words, she’s objecting to the wrong tyrant. Malone’s exactly right: Kennedy isn’t telling her what to take. The only people who have ever tried to mandate injections at scale are the same institutions she reflexively defends. And the ACIP clips—“we have no data” being treated as a green light—just underline how hollow that trust is. Bonhoeffer warned that the “stupid” become dangerous because they absorb propaganda with no inner resistance and then defend it as if it were their own idea. Watching Whoopi furiously protect the principle of mandatory vaccination while pretending she’s a rebel is the purest modern example I can think of. The tragedy is that people like Dr. Milhoan are punished—not for misconduct, not for harming patients, but for daring to engage in open scientific debate. Meanwhile, the crowd cheers its own censorship, mistaking submission for virtue. We are living in a time when saying “informed consent matters” gets you fired, and saying “inject whatever they tell me, just not that guy’s suggestion” gets you applause. The inversion is complete.

Several hours later, Malone replied:

“That comment is a perfect example of why I value the paid subscriber comments and community that has developed around this Substack. Thank you.”

Malone’s response was unexpected—and welcome. He didn’t simply acknowledge the comment; he singled it out as an example of the kind of engagement he values and wants to encourage on his Substack.

Malone makes clear why Whoopi Goldberg’s remark misses the mark: it frames bodily autonomy as a dispute over who issues medical directives, rather than whether coercion is legitimate at all. By noting that Secretary Kennedy is not mandating vaccines, he brings the focus back to the core ethical question—whether informed consent can survive when institutional authority goes unexamined.