A Tale of the Tape: January 6 vs. the ICE agent shooting
...and the double standard that followed
This piece is a direct comparison — a tale of the tape — between two fatal law-enforcement shootings:
the shooting of Ashli Babbitt by a Capitol Police officer on January 6, 2021, and
the shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis in January 2026.
The conclusion is straightforward:
The Capitol officer had less of a legitimate self-defense claim than the ICE agent — yet his actions received far less scrutiny.
At the same time, both officers demonstrated a lack of restraint, and neither shooting should be waved away as unavoidable.
The Point of Comparison (Up Front)
Here is the essential contrast:
In the Babbitt case, lethal force was used without an imminent, personal threat to the officer at the moment of the shot.
In the ICE case, the agent can point to a volatile encounter involving a moving vehicle — but he fired after he had already been hit, when the rationale of “stopping the vehicle” no longer applied.
Different facts. Different mechanics.
Same problem: escalation instead of restraint — followed by political selectivity in how each was judged.
The Legal Standard That Applies to Both
Deadly force is justified only when an officer faces an imminent, unavoidable threat of death or serious bodily harm at the moment force is used.
Not:
general chaos
hostile atmosphere
potential danger
symbolic threats
or what might happen if events continue
The law cares about timing and necessity, not narrative.
January 6 — Lethal Force Without Imminence
At the moment Ashli Babbitt was shot:
She appeared unarmed
She was not attacking the officer
The officer was behind cover
He was not being physically overrun
There was no immediate threat of lethal harm to him personally
Yes, the scene was chaotic. Yes, the breach was unlawful.
But those facts do not satisfy the legal threshold for lethal force.
The danger cited was contextual — the broader crowd, the symbolism of the building, the fear of what might happen next — not an imminent, unavoidable threat in that instant.
That makes the self-defense claim weak.
The ICE Shooting — A Different Sequence, Still a Failure of Restraint
The ICE agent encounter unfolded differently.
Here, the officer was dealing with a vehicle — a scenario that can, under some circumstances, support a self-defense claim.
But the key detail matters:
The agent fired after the vehicle had already struck him.
At that point:
The car was already moving past him
Any claim that the shots were meant to “stop the vehicle” collapses
The danger cited becomes retrospective, not imminent
Federal officials emphasized “vehicle as a weapon,” but did not foreground the sequence — that the shots came after contact, not to prevent it.
That doesn’t transform the shooting into self-defense.
It shows an officer reacting in anger or panic after being hit, not making a necessary defensive choice to prevent imminent harm.
So while the ICE agent’s case is arguably closer to a self-defense claim than Byrd’s, it still fails the restraint test.
Volatility Is Not a Blank Check
In both cases, defenders retreat to the same argument:
“The protesters created a volatile, dangerous atmosphere.”
That may be true — but atmosphere is not a legal justification for killing someone.
Self-defense law does not allow officers to fire because:
a crowd is angry
the moment feels out of control
the setting is politically charged
It allows lethal force only to stop an imminent lethal threat.
Neither shooting meets that standard cleanly.
The Double Standard That Followed
And yet:
The January 6 shooting, with the weaker self-defense case, was largely insulated from scrutiny and absorbed into a moral narrative about the day itself.
The ICE shooting, where there was at least a plausible physical encounter, triggered louder demands for accountability and investigation.
That inversion tells you everything.
The law didn’t change.
The facts didn’t change.
The politics did.
Bottom Line
This isn’t about excusing disorder or defending reckless behavior.
It’s about insisting on a single rule:
Lethal force requires imminence and necessity — not fear, not symbolism, and not narrative convenience.
By that standard:
Byrd’s self-defense claim is weaker than the ICE agent’s, and
both officers failed the test of restraint.
What followed wasn’t justice.
It was selective outrage — and selective silence.
I don’t know if the shot was fired after he was hit or coincident with being hit or close enough that the shot was within reaction time. Also, the bullet hole is in the windshield and he was pushed backwards on the ice, so conceivably still at risk for a second impact (or perceived that he was).
Please reference the video and analysis that shows that.
Everyone can hear her companion saying, Drive baby , drive!’
Was he concerned about others down the street from the actions of this noncompliant (at the very least)? Is that justification enough