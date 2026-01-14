This piece is a direct comparison — a tale of the tape — between two fatal law-enforcement shootings:

the shooting of Ashli Babbitt by a Capitol Police officer on January 6, 2021, and

the shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis in January 2026.

The conclusion is straightforward:

The Capitol officer had less of a legitimate self-defense claim than the ICE agent — yet his actions received far less scrutiny.

At the same time, both officers demonstrated a lack of restraint, and neither shooting should be waved away as unavoidable.

The Point of Comparison (Up Front)

Here is the essential contrast:

In the Babbitt case , lethal force was used without an imminent, personal threat to the officer at the moment of the shot.

In the ICE case, the agent can point to a volatile encounter involving a moving vehicle — but he fired after he had already been hit, when the rationale of “stopping the vehicle” no longer applied.

Different facts. Different mechanics.

Same problem: escalation instead of restraint — followed by political selectivity in how each was judged.

The Legal Standard That Applies to Both

Deadly force is justified only when an officer faces an imminent, unavoidable threat of death or serious bodily harm at the moment force is used.

Not:

general chaos

hostile atmosphere

potential danger

symbolic threats

or what might happen if events continue

The law cares about timing and necessity, not narrative.

January 6 — Lethal Force Without Imminence

At the moment Ashli Babbitt was shot:

She appeared unarmed

She was not attacking the officer

The officer was behind cover

He was not being physically overrun

There was no immediate threat of lethal harm to him personally

Yes, the scene was chaotic. Yes, the breach was unlawful.

But those facts do not satisfy the legal threshold for lethal force.

The danger cited was contextual — the broader crowd, the symbolism of the building, the fear of what might happen next — not an imminent, unavoidable threat in that instant.

That makes the self-defense claim weak.

The ICE Shooting — A Different Sequence, Still a Failure of Restraint

The ICE agent encounter unfolded differently.

Here, the officer was dealing with a vehicle — a scenario that can, under some circumstances, support a self-defense claim.

But the key detail matters:

The agent fired after the vehicle had already struck him.

At that point:

The car was already moving past him

Any claim that the shots were meant to “stop the vehicle” collapses

The danger cited becomes retrospective, not imminent

Federal officials emphasized “vehicle as a weapon,” but did not foreground the sequence — that the shots came after contact, not to prevent it.

That doesn’t transform the shooting into self-defense.

It shows an officer reacting in anger or panic after being hit, not making a necessary defensive choice to prevent imminent harm.

So while the ICE agent’s case is arguably closer to a self-defense claim than Byrd’s, it still fails the restraint test.

Volatility Is Not a Blank Check

In both cases, defenders retreat to the same argument:

“The protesters created a volatile, dangerous atmosphere.”

That may be true — but atmosphere is not a legal justification for killing someone.

Self-defense law does not allow officers to fire because:

a crowd is angry

the moment feels out of control

the setting is politically charged

It allows lethal force only to stop an imminent lethal threat.

Neither shooting meets that standard cleanly.

The Double Standard That Followed

And yet:

The January 6 shooting , with the weaker self-defense case, was largely insulated from scrutiny and absorbed into a moral narrative about the day itself.

The ICE shooting, where there was at least a plausible physical encounter, triggered louder demands for accountability and investigation.

That inversion tells you everything.

The law didn’t change.

The facts didn’t change.

The politics did.

Bottom Line

This isn’t about excusing disorder or defending reckless behavior.

It’s about insisting on a single rule:

Lethal force requires imminence and necessity — not fear, not symbolism, and not narrative convenience.

By that standard:

Byrd’s self-defense claim is weaker than the ICE agent’s , and

both officers failed the test of restraint.

What followed wasn’t justice.

It was selective outrage — and selective silence.