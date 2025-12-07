For a party that endlessly markets itself as the nation’s moral compass, the historical record reads more like a rap sheet than a résumé. You wouldn’t know it from cable news, but the Democrats’ past is dotted with episodes that would make even the most die-hard partisan squirm. And no, this isn’t ancient, irrelevant trivia—it’s the spine of their institutional DNA.

Let’s take a quick tour through the highlights. Bring a flashlight. Some of these corners get dark.

Rutherford B. Hayes and the Great Surrender

Democrats today love invoking “our democracy,” but back in 1877, they extracted a deal that effectively shut democracy down for millions of Black Americans.

Rutherford B. Hayes becomes president after the contested 1876 election—but only after Democrats force the end of Reconstruction. Federal troops are withdrawn from the South, and the result is immediate and brutal:

Jim Crow metastasizes.

Black officeholders are purged.

The Ku Klux Klan and paramilitary groups operate with impunity.

It’s the political equivalent of handing the matchbook back to the arsonist and saying, “We trust you’ll use this responsibly.”

Woodrow Wilson: Progressive… for Whom Exactly?

Ah yes, Woodrow Wilson—the academic, the idealist, the guy who promised to make the world safe for democracy. Just maybe not all democracies.

A sampling:

He screened Birth of a Nation in the White House—a film that glorifies the KKK.

Federal agencies were re-segregated under his administration.

Black civil servants lost jobs they had held for decades.

This is the same Wilson who championed “self-determination” abroad while denying it to citizens at home.

And when the country got jittery after WWI? Enter the Palmer Raids—mass arrests, deportations, and civil-liberties violations under Wilson’s Attorney General, A. Mitchell Palmer. Think of it as today’s surveillance state, but with worse mustaches.

Franklin D. Roosevelt: Liberal Icon, Constitutional Tourist

FDR is treated as political royalty, but even royalty has scandals the palace prefers to forget.

1. Court-Packing

When the Supreme Court kept striking down parts of the New Deal, Roosevelt tried to add up to six new justices—not because the Court needed help, but because he wanted the “right” outcomes. Even his own party balked.

Imagine the reaction today if a president tried that. MSNBC would need smelling salts.

2. Internment Camps

While preaching freedom abroad, FDR signed Executive Order 9066, rounding up over 100,000 Japanese-Americans—most of them citizens—and placing them in internment camps. Property lost. Lives upended. No due process.

If another president had done this, we’d still be drowning in think-pieces. FDR gets a shrug and a postage stamp.

The St. Louis Refugees

In 1939, the MS St. Louis carried more than 900 Jewish refugees fleeing Hitler. Roosevelt’s Secretary of State, Cordell Hull, refused them entry.

The Coast Guard was instructed to keep the ship offshore and prevent anyone from swimming to safety.

The vessel was forced back to Europe.

Many of its passengers were later murdered in the Holocaust.

This wasn’t a bureaucratic oversight. It was a policy choice—cold, calculated, and morally indefensible.

Harry S. Truman, Architect of the Permanent Security State

Truman inherited the vast machinery of wartime government and chose not to dismantle it but to expand it. His administration created the CIA, the NSA, and the National Security Council, institutions that would become the backbone of decades of covert operations, surveillance programs, and executive overreach. He also launched loyalty investigations that pressured federal workers to prove their patriotism simply to keep their jobs.

As for the atomic bombings, there remains fierce ethical debate: some argue they hastened the end of the war; others contend Japan was already seeking surrender and that alternatives existed. What’s undeniable is that the decision killed hundreds of thousands of civilians and opened the door to a nuclear age shaped by fear, secrecy, and expanded executive authority. Truman may not fit neatly into the partisan narrative, but his legacy strengthened the centralized state—consistent with the party’s broader historical pattern.

John F. Kennedy, Camelot’s Shine, Washington’s Shadows

Camelot shimmers beautifully in hindsight, but the historical record is less flattering. Kennedy approved the Bay of Pigs invasion, a spectacular disaster that embarrassed the U.S. and strengthened Castro’s grip on Cuba. He escalated America’s involvement in Vietnam, sending thousands of “advisers” and planting the seeds of the war that would follow.

Kennedy also authorized the wiretapping of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1961, an early chapter in the federal government’s long, sordid history of surveilling Black leaders and political dissenters. And under his administration, the CIA carried out programs that fed into MK-ULTRA, involving illegal drugging and unethical human experimentation. The mythmaking around JFK obscures the reality: behind the glamour stood another Democratic president who expanded centralized power in the name of national security.

Lyndon B. Johnson: The Great Society’s Long Shadow

LBJ knew how to wield power. Usually like a sledgehammer.

He signed landmark civil-rights legislation, but behind the scenes?

He privately used racist language with stunning casualness.

His administration greenlit the FBI’s wiretapping of Martin Luther King Jr.

The infamous COINTELPRO operations flourished during this period, targeting Black leaders, antiwar activists, and anyone Hoover thought insufficiently obedient.

The “party of civil rights” doesn’t like discussing who ran the government machinery that tried to psychologically break MLK.

Bill Clinton, The Smile That Masked the Machinery

Clinton’s presidency is often remembered as a time of prosperity and moderation, but the policy record tells a harsher story. The 1994 Crime Bill, championed by Clinton, helped turbocharge mass incarceration—particularly among Black and working-class Americans. Civil asset forfeiture expanded dramatically, empowering law enforcement to seize property without due process.

Abroad, Clinton’s interventions left deep scars. His bombing campaign in Yugoslavia bypassed Congress and reshaped the region through sheer force, and his administration’s sanctions on Iraq contributed to widespread humanitarian suffering. Clinton’s genial public persona masked a presidency fully aligned with the strong-arm tendencies woven through Democratic history.

Barack Obama, The Eloquence of Power, The Power of Secrecy

Obama perfected the fusion of uplifting rhetoric with aggressive executive action. Under his watch, NSA surveillance expanded dramatically, a reality exposed by Edward Snowden. Obama also signed NDAA 2012, legislation that permitted the indefinite detention of American citizens without trial—a civil-liberties red line no president should cross.

Then there were the drones. Obama’s administration oversaw a vast expansion of drone warfare, including “signature strikes” that targeted unidentified individuals and operations that killed U.S. citizens abroad without due process. His intervention in Libya toppled a regime but left behind a failed state and open-air slave markets. Obama spoke like a reformer but governed like a technocrat presiding over a powerful, opaque security apparatus.

Joe Biden, The Manager-in-Chief of the Modern Bureaucratic State

Biden represents the Democratic Party’s evolution into a full-fledged managerial regime—one that governs less through legislation and more through bureaucracy, narrative control, and emergency authority. Under his administration, the government–Big Tech censorship pipeline matured into a coordinated apparatus policing speech under the banner of “misinformation.” Federal agencies worked with platforms to suppress dissenting viewpoints, a modern echo of the Palmer Raids and COINTELPRO in more polished packaging.

Biden also embraced expansive public-health mandates, many of which outlasted the crises that justified them. On the foreign-policy front, his administration plunged deeper into proxy conflicts, often with minimal transparency. Biden may have spoken the language of compassion, but the machinery beneath him continued the long Democratic tradition of centralizing authority while insisting it’s for your own good.

The Consistent Pattern No One Talks About

Across eras, across personalities, across shifting PR strategies, one through-line emerges:

The Democratic Party has always been comfortable centralizing authority and punishing dissent—especially when draped in moral rhetoric.

Reconstruction? Power grab.

Palmer Raids? Power grab.

Court-packing? Power grab.

Internment camps? Power grab.

COINTELPRO? Power grab.

The branding changes. The instincts don’t.

Why This History Matters Now

Because every modern justification—“It was different then,” “We’re the good guys now,” “Only the other side is authoritarian”—collapses the moment you revisit the track record.

History doesn’t repeat, but institutions do.

The same impulse that once sanctioned Jim Crow, censorship raids, internment camps, and surveillance abuses shows up today in softer packaging:

“Misinformation” policing

Political blacklisting

Weaponized bureaucracies

Emergency powers that never quite end

Different century, same muscle memory.

The Takeaway

You don’t have to love the GOP to acknowledge the obvious: the Democratic Party’s history is not a story of steady enlightenment—it’s a story of power pursued, protected, and expanded, often at someone else’s expense.

Maybe the real lesson is simple:

When a party spends more time polishing its halo than owning its history, keep your wallet, your liberties, and your sense of reality close.

After all, if people once believed the KKK was a “defense organization,” the Palmer Raids were patriotic, and the internment camps were necessary for safety… well, let’s just say mass belief has never been an indicator of truth.