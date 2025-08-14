Dear Subscribers,

Up until now, everything in Turfseer’s Newsletter has been free to read. That’s not changing—but I am adding something new. I’m now accepting pledges or one-time donations, and I’ve decided to channel any funds I receive into helping the orphan children in Pakistan I told you about last week.

Above, you’ll see a video of the children saying their names to the camera. Some have warned me that I could be a victim of a scam. But after careful deliberation, I’ve decided to go with my gut that this is above board. I’ll be sharing more videos in the future so you can get the full picture.

This is what real poverty looks like. And I feel it’s the honorable thing to do to help these people. If you feel moved to pledge or make a one-time donation, I’d greatly appreciate it.

Sincerely,

Turfseer