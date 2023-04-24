Audio Track:

Some of you might be curious as to where I came up with my screen name “Turfseer.”

So, if “Turf” equals grass racing for Thoroughbred horses and “seer” is a predictor or prognosticator, then “Turfseer” must be a horserace handicapper. In other words, a guy who likes to play the ponies.

To confess I played the horses quite a bit in my younger days but now I have been known to place only an occasional bet or two during the week at my go-to handicapping website Twinspires.com.

The music and most of the lyrics to A Horse Called Jo were written in the 1980’s. Back then the song was called “A Horse Called Doc.” It was about a friend of mine who had difficulties while attending a foreign medical school.

I decided to recast the song as part of that musical I mentioned I’m working on, The Elephant in the Room. It’s about my late friend Clyde, a drama coach who fell afoul of the #MeToo movement. “Jo” in the song stands for “Josephine,” the fictionalized gay theater school director and long-term friend of Clyde who ended up betraying him after being pressured by a student who made claims of Clyde’s “inappropriate behavior.”

And here’s the original track from 1987 entitled A Horse Called Doc.