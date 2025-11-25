The campaign to retract Jessica Rose and Kevin McKernan’s DNA-contamination paper isn’t peer review—it’s a performance piece.

A carefully choreographed hit-job disguised as post-publication critique, starring conflicted reviewers, selectively outraged “sleuths,” and a watchdog site acting more like a gossip column than a scientific referee.

Their paper—published in Autoimmunity—reported something straightforward and verifiable: the COVID mRNA shots contained residual plasmid DNA, including SV40 promoter sequences, left over from the vaccine manufacturing process. This isn’t fringe. This isn’t speculative. It’s simply what the instruments detected, confirmed by two independent quantification methods and sequencing.

If someone disagrees, they can reproduce the work.

But nobody has.

Instead, they’ve opted for smear campaigns, metadata slip-ups, and a lot of online foot-stomping.

Retraction Watch: The Megaphone With No Skin in the Game

Retraction Watch inserted itself as the narrative amplifier, not a neutral player. They uncritically echoed accusations from a predictable trio of “sleuths”—the same personalities who have built their brands nitpicking others’ work while producing remarkably little science themselves.

They even published a reviewer’s critique without publishing the authors’ response, and managed to out that reviewer entirely by failing to strip metadata from the PDF. A rookie error in any field—but especially embarrassing for an outlet claiming to care about integrity.

Once exposed, everyone scrambled. Retraction Watch rushed to delete the metadata and spin up a defensive piece. But the secret was already out.

The Reviewer Who Gave the Game Away

The reviewer behind the most aggressive push, Rolf Marschalek, didn’t just oppose publication. He secretly handed his review to Retraction Watch and then took to social media to declare a “silent fight against fake science.” Silent? He was about as subtle as a jackhammer in a library.

More importantly, his critique didn’t begin with methodology. It began with attacking the authors—branding them “anti-vaxxers” before engaging any data. That tells you everything.

And then there’s motive. Marschalek’s entire research pipeline—leukemia mechanisms, mRNA-based cancer platforms, CRISPR-delivery studies—is tied to the success of the very technology this paper challenges. If mRNA manufacturing is shown to be sloppy or unsafe, it’s not just an academic nuisance. It threatens grants, collaborations, and future commercial partnerships.

He’s not reviewing the paper.

He’s defending his ecosystem.

Now, the Part None of the Critics Want to Touch

Here are the core findings—explained plainly for the non-technical reader.

The vaccines contained DNA that wasn’t supposed to be there.

During manufacturing, leftover DNA from the plasmids used to produce mRNA must be reduced to trace, tightly controlled amounts. Yet the authors found far more than allowed. That’s a manufacturing failure—not a technicality.

The amount of DNA varied wildly from vial to vial.

Some had small amounts; others had much more. This inconsistency mirrors the pattern of reported harms: certain vaccine lots were linked to disproportionately higher adverse event reports. When contamination varies and harms vary in the same pattern, that’s not a coincidence—it’s a clue.

VAERS showed a spike no one can explain away.

VAERS underreports by design. Yet after the mRNA rollout, the system registered a stunning, vertical surge of reports. Each report represents a human being. And this spike never accompanied any previous nationwide vaccination campaign—only this one.

Repeated doses push the immune system toward IgG4, the tolerance antibody.

Your body normally produces IgG1 and IgG3 to fight infection. IgG4 is the “stand down, nothing to see here” antibody. After multiple mRNA doses, IgG4 rises dramatically. That’s not enhanced immunity—it’s immune resignation.

Take all of that together and you’re not looking at a smudge in the data. You’re looking at a structural failure of the whole platform as deployed in the COVID shots: contamination, inconsistency, immunological misfiring, and safety signals regulators never meaningfully investigated.

The Critics’ Tactic: Attack the Authors, Not the Data

Faced with these issues, critics don’t attempt scientific refutation. They go after the authors’ motives, qualifications, and personal politics—anything except the documented methods and results. Because engaging the actual data leaves them nowhere to stand.

Jessica and Kevin laid out their methods transparently.

Their results are reproducible.

Sequencing can’t be faked.

qPCR doesn’t bend to ideology.

If critics believed the paper were wrong, they’d simply re-run the protocol. It’s cheap. It’s fast. It would take an hour.

They won’t. Because the risk isn’t that the paper collapses under scrutiny.

The risk is that it doesn’t.

This Isn’t Peer Review. It’s Reputation Management.

Peer review is supposed to test claims.

This campaign is designed to bury them.

The louder the critics shriek, the more obvious it is that this is about protecting a narrative, not protecting science. The mRNA rollout was sold as flawless. Any hint of contamination threatens not just past decisions, but future profits and entire career architectures.

So instead of replication, we get character assassination.

Instead of transparency, we get metadata leaks and cloak-and-dagger tactics.

Instead of debate, we get gatekeeping.

This isn’t post-publication review.

It’s a hit-job disguised as peer review, and the cracks are showing.

The paper stands because the evidence stands.

And that is exactly what terrifies its opponents.