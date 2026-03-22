Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

5/10

Spoilers

The original Peaky Blinders series thrived on momentum—schemes layered on schemes, enemies circling, and Tommy Shelby always three moves ahead. The Immortal Man strips most of that away and leaves us with something quieter, heavier… and, unfortunately, far less compelling.

It opens strong. The Birmingham Blitz sequence—bombing a factory and killing dozens of female workers—has weight and realism. For a moment, you think the film might fully lean into the brutality of wartime Britain.

Then it settles into something much more familiar—and predictable.

The villains arrive early: British fascists collaborating with the Germans, running a counterfeit money operation to destabilize the economy. It’s a solid historical hook (Operation Bernhard), but dramatically, it never quite evolves beyond “stop the bad guys before it’s too late.” There’s very little ambiguity, very little chess match—just a straight line from setup to inevitable shootout.

And yes, the anachronistic modern rock soundtrack is back. It didn’t work in the series, and it still doesn’t. Instead of grounding the world, it turns scenes that should feel dangerous into something closer to a stylized music video. You’re watching history with a filter slapped over it—and not a subtle one.

One of the biggest problems is how little the Peaky Blinders themselves matter. Most of the original players are gone, sidelined, or reduced to cameos. What’s left is essentially a father-son drama between Tommy and Duke. That might have worked if the film had the patience to build it properly.

Instead, it feels rushed in the wrong places and dragged out in others. Tommy spends long stretches paralyzed by grief, writing and brooding while the plot idles. We’re told he’s broken, then shown it, then shown it again—just in case it didn’t register the first time. Meanwhile, Duke’s turn toward the fascists feels less like a tragic descent and more like a narrative shortcut: neglected son seeks validation, finds it in the worst possible place.

The reintroduction of the gypsy mysticism through Kaulo adds atmosphere but also contributes to the sluggish pacing. Her role as a kind of spiritual guide for Tommy leans heavily on visions, guilt, and prophecy, but instead of sharpening the story, it often feels like the film is circling itself rather than moving forward.

The major emotional pivot—the revelation that Tommy killed Arthur in a drunken rage—is a heavy idea that should land with real force. Instead, it feels retrofitted, as if it exists more to explain Tommy’s anguish than to deepen it. You understand what the film is aiming for, but it never quite hits with the weight it needs.

Eventually, the movie remembers what made the series work. The gang regroups, the counterfeit operation becomes the target, and the film shifts into a more familiar gear. But even here, the predictability is hard to ignore. The final assault, complete with explosions and a drawn-out shootout, plays like a checklist rather than a climax.

The ending leans fully into inevitability. Tommy, wounded and spent, asks his son to “put him down” like a horse. Duke complies, fulfilling the prophecy and closing the loop on their fractured relationship. It’s meant to feel tragic and mythic, but because the path there is so clearly marked, it lands as expected rather than devastating.

There are still flashes of what once made Peaky Blinders compelling—strong performances, a sense of atmosphere, and occasional bursts of intensity. But the film feels like it’s coasting on reputation, leaning on familiar themes without adding much new to them.

The king comes back for one last job. It just turns out to be a fairly routine one.