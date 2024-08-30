In the 1990s, I composed and recorded 'A Fool to Let Me Go.' Recently, I decided to revisit the song with a fresh arrangement. With the help of my expert arranger, Jeronimo from Argentina, we utilized AI to isolate the original vocals and incorporate them into a new accompaniment, primarily featuring piano and acoustic guitar. I invite you to compare the updated version with the original, both of which are featured below.

Original version:

A Fool to Let Me Go

As you walked away from me

And you said your last goodbyes

I steeled myself against the tears

An inner need to cry

I can’t believe it’s over

You don’t want me anymore

I felt my world come crashing down

You hurt me to the core

Chorus: You were a fool to let me go

You’ll know that in time

You’ll be missing all the setting suns

And the toast of fine rich wine

The life that should have been

Can never now come true

a fool to let me go

and that fool is you

Time passes slowly

I worked the healing through

I can say without a doubt

That I am over you

They say that in our lifetime

As we do a review

The high points and the low points

Regrets can linger too

Chorus: You were a fool to let me go

You’ll know that in time

You’ll be missing all the setting suns

And the toast of fine rich wine

The life that should have been

Can never now come true

a fool to let me go

and that fool is you

Instrumental

A life we could have had

You closed the door on me

One day you’ll know an empty heart

And never really be free

I’d have given the world

No matter what the cost

The years ahead will make you see

The price when love is lost

Chorus: You were a fool to let me go

You’ll know that in time

You’ll be missing all the setting suns

And the toast of fine rich wine

The life that should have been

Can never now come true

a fool to let me go

a fool to let me go

a fool to let me go

and that fool is you