A Fool to Let Me Go
1990s Classic Revamped with AI-Powered Arrangement
In the 1990s, I composed and recorded 'A Fool to Let Me Go.' Recently, I decided to revisit the song with a fresh arrangement. With the help of my expert arranger, Jeronimo from Argentina, we utilized AI to isolate the original vocals and incorporate them into a new accompaniment, primarily featuring piano and acoustic guitar. I invite you to compare the updated version with the original, both of which are featured below.
Original version:
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
A Fool to Let Me Go
As you walked away from me
And you said your last goodbyes
I steeled myself against the tears
An inner need to cry
I can’t believe it’s over
You don’t want me anymore
I felt my world come crashing down
You hurt me to the core
Chorus: You were a fool to let me go
You’ll know that in time
You’ll be missing all the setting suns
And the toast of fine rich wine
The life that should have been
Can never now come true
a fool to let me go
and that fool is you
Time passes slowly
I worked the healing through
I can say without a doubt
That I am over you
They say that in our lifetime
As we do a review
The high points and the low points
Regrets can linger too
Chorus: You were a fool to let me go
You’ll know that in time
You’ll be missing all the setting suns
And the toast of fine rich wine
The life that should have been
Can never now come true
a fool to let me go
and that fool is you
Instrumental
A life we could have had
You closed the door on me
One day you’ll know an empty heart
And never really be free
I’d have given the world
No matter what the cost
The years ahead will make you see
The price when love is lost
Chorus: You were a fool to let me go
You’ll know that in time
You’ll be missing all the setting suns
And the toast of fine rich wine
The life that should have been
Can never now come true
a fool to let me go
a fool to let me go
a fool to let me go
and that fool is you
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.