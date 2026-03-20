The video above is a brief interview of two of the orphaned children I’ve been helping. Sabir, Mariam’s brother, serves as translator as they give their names, mention their interests, and say what they hope to become. Two of the boys are a little camera shy, but they answer.

There are thirty-six children in total.

This is taking place in the Punjab region of Pakistan.

Mariam is 21 years old.

She completed what is roughly the equivalent of high school, but had to leave university because tuition was too expensive. She comes from a Christian family—a small, marginalized minority in Pakistan that often faces discrimination and limited job opportunities.

Mariam and her mother work as house cleaners for Muslim families. Her father and brother do porter work. Their income is extremely modest.

Two years ago, she made a decision.

In her area of Punjab, children were begging on the streets—some abandoned, some cast out, some simply unwanted. There were no social services stepping in. No authority intervening.

Mariam decided she would take them in.

She brought seven children into her family’s already crowded home. It wasn’t an organization. It wasn’t a formal charity. It was simply a young woman refusing to ignore what was in front of her.

That number didn’t stay at seven.

She eventually rented a modest house for $35 a month and hired a woman to live there full-time as a caregiver for $30 a month.

By the time I connected with her, there were 36 children.

I’ve been helping in a limited way. I send money roughly every three weeks, and a few readers of this newsletter have contributed as well.

The focus has been basic survival:

Food—so the children can eat three meals a day

A water pump and filter—so they are no longer drinking contaminated water

Mattresses—so fewer children are sleeping on the floor

Cleaning supplies

Winter clothing

Small things, but in that environment they matter.

When Mariam tells people what she’s done, the reaction she often gets is blunt:

“Are you crazy?”

It sounds harsh, but in her world it’s not irrational.

Most families there are struggling to support their own children. Taking in thirty-six more doesn’t strike people as admirable—it strikes them as impossible. They’re not making a moral judgment. They’re doing the math: food, clothing, medicine, shelter. How could anyone possibly provide all of that?

From that perspective, it looks reckless.

There’s also concern behind it. People assume the burden will eventually become too much—that something will give, and that the children or Mariam’s family will suffer. The warning is their version of practical advice.

But she went ahead anyway.

That doesn’t make the doubts disappear. It just means she acted where others felt they couldn’t. In a place where survival is uncertain, that kind of decision can look almost irrational.

It also explains why there isn’t much local support. When people don’t believe something can last, they tend to stay on the sidelines.

There is still an ongoing need for help.

Right now, the most immediate need is for basic educational supplies so the children can begin learning where they are:

Urdu books (36 children): $155

Math books (36 children): $90

Pens (one per child): $36

Notebooks (3 per child): $237

Additional needs:

Mattress: approximately $150

Summer clothes for the children

Ongoing food

Salary for a caregiver

If you’d like to help, email me at: Turfseer@aol.com for details (Remitly available for non-U.S. readers).

A receipt will be provided.