Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
10h

Both of these--fer most, the financial is "Yuge" (even Rand Paul has big pharma invest-mints) but fer those that wanna help... (yeah, I know Ron Johnson's taken a beatin' but just sayin'....) there are these two fact-turds ya dropped an' they say it all:

- Psychological Comfort: It’s one thing to fight against mandates or experimental shots; it’s another to accept that an entire century of medical science may be based on a misinterpretation.

- Movement Strategy: Leaders calculate what the public can “handle.” They fear that going full “no virus” will alienate the very audiences they’re trying to reach.

How many will admit that they've partissypated in a farce? They've stolen taxpayer dollars for a FARCE. The skeered the bejesus outta folks...for a FARCE (cull would be an'nuther word fer it). An' yes the second concept--there's enuf whiplash with those of us "in the know" ('bout jabs, walruses, psyOps an' other stuff) but the ability to "handle" the new info--in folks already havin' diffyCULTy adaptin'...might be small... gotta go slow-(ish) at least.

I think she's a spook but do ya recall that Jan Halper Hayes said "jus' that" bein' some kinda "shrink with a pulse on the public copin' mechanisms" somehow "workin' fer Trump"--she said the public wuz not ready ta hear about deep state, globalist, or all that stuff' but DJT walkin' in front of the Queen of England (Mutha!) meanin' she'd stepped down an' all that stuff 'bout returin' the stolen gold... I think it wuz bullshart BUT the part that wuz not wuz readiness... heck, I know folks that refuse ta admit that the covid-jabs didn't "work" an' would never cop to 'em bein' harmless even if they had fambly DIE. The leap fer them ta see that ALL JABS BAD... jus' cain't see it...

DO we pull these folks inta the fire (trial by fire?)--our gubbamint will not... I had GREAT hopes fer RFK Jr accompanied by "big suspicions" he couldn't wouldn't do squat. Now, I have small hopes fer Bobby Jr an' see him doin' velly tiny maneuvers.... doin' more than squat... but notta "crap ton!" lol.... So yer right--it's the psych-cology aspect that's puttin' a spanner in the works...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
john herzog's avatar
john herzog
7h

I was the only doctor in the city with a population of roughly 300,000 that openly on my radio talkshow, bodaciously proclaim there was no such thing as a virus or Covid. I proclaimed taking a vaccination is Willful uneducated suicide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture