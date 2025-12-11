Intro: The “AI Revolution” Has Too Many Squares and Not Enough Pauses

Every week, The Rundown hits your inbox like an AI-powered leaf blower: trillion-dollar compute deals, corporate melodramas, models announcing their retirement wishes, and CEOs who speak as though they’re auditioning for a reboot of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Buried beneath that noise, though, a handful of tools actually… work.

Not hypothetically. Not “sometime in Q4.”

Right now.

So here they are — eight tools that deserve to graduate from hype to your actual workflow, chosen without fear, favor, or required reverence toward the Cult of Artificial Omniscience.

Let’s dig in.

1. Pomelli — The 5-Minute Brand Department

Google Labs/DeepMind’s Pomelli scans your website, extracts your brand identity, and spits out on-brand marketing campaigns. No committees. No mood boards. No “circling back next week.”

Why it’s usable:

It’s an actual time-saver, not a “platform” you have to babysit. For solo creators and small businesses, this is basically a brand department in a jar.

2. Copilot Vision + Voice — A Study Partner With a Working Brainstem

Open a PDF or spreadsheet, say:

“Hey Copilot, explain this.”

And it does — verbally, with highlights.

Why it’s usable:

It actually understands what’s on your screen. No hallucinated algebra, no invented citations. Just comprehension.

3. Cartesia Voice Agents — Phone Bots That Don’t Sound Like They’re Calling From 2004

Build a phone agent in minutes. Test it live. Deploy it. Done.

Why it’s usable:

Finally, a voice system you wouldn’t be embarrassed to let answer your phone.

4. Perplexity Patent Mode — Let the Robot Read the Fine Print

Patent research is misery. Perplexity’s Patent Mode un-miserifies it with charts, clusters, claims, CSVs, and visual whitespace maps.

Why it’s usable:

This is actual research automation, not a toy. Even lawyers might secretly use it (and pretend they didn’t).

5. Kimi K2 Slides — Presentations Without Tears

Kimi Slides creates full, coherent PPT decks from one prompt and exports them cleanly.

Why it’s usable:

It saves hours — the gold standard for any tool that claims to “increase productivity.”

6. ChatGPT Projects — The First AI Workspace That Isn’t a Hot Mess

Upload SOPs. Add teammates. Let the AI handle routine questions for new hires.

Why it’s usable:

It organizes instead of complicating. That alone makes it revolutionary in AI land.

7. Marble — 3D Worlds for People Who Don’t Want to Learn Blender

Fei-Fei Li’s Marble lets you generate, edit, and export 3D worlds from text, images, or video.

Why it’s usable:

It turns “world models” from academic buzzword into something you can actually touch.

8. Codex for GitHub — Code Without Coding

Connect a repo → describe what you want → Codex writes code, previews it, and opens the PR.

Why it’s usable:

Real, functioning code changes without learning the arcana of Stack Overflow.

SIDEBAR: What I Didn’t Include — And Why

Not everything in The Rundown deserves to be elevated to the dignity of a list. A few honorable non-mentions:

• The trillion-dollar compute deals

Fascinating, yes. Usable? No — unless you’re secretly running a sovereign AI state.

• AI wearables that whisper your thoughts back to you

Even the marketing teams seem unsure who this is for.

Tech fetishists? Confused podcasters? People who want Siri closer to their bloodstream?

• Agentic AI hype pieces

Most “agents” still require more babysitting than a toddler hopped up on Mountain Dew.

• Corporate spiritual musings about “AI consciousness”

These belong in a Wired thinkpiece, not your workflow.