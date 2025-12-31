I didn’t experience 2025 as a year of dramatic turns or grand revelations. It was quieter than that—more physical, more constrained, more clarifying. Looking back now, what stands out isn’t a single defining event but a growing awareness of limits, and a clearer sense of what no longer deserves accommodation.

Time at Both Ends of Life

Early in the year, my mother turned 100. There’s no real template for a milestone like that. It wasn’t marked by spectacle, just a few modest gatherings—family, old friends, familiar stories. At that point, longevity feels less like achievement and more like witness. She has outlived entire eras, watched assumptions rise and collapse, and remained herself through it.

Later in the year, my niece gave birth to a baby girl. New life rearranges priorities without debate. Whatever cultural or political storms dominate the present moment, a future still exists that hasn’t yet been sorted, labeled, or disciplined. A child arrives without ideology attached, and that fact alone feels grounding.

Loss threaded through the year as well. Elderly relatives passed after long declines. An old friend—someone I once spoke with regularly—died after a steady descent into dementia. Dementia is uniquely cruel. It erases shared memory without offering resolution, as if history itself can be quietly deleted.

The Body as a Daily Negotiation

Health was the low, constant hum of the year. Some markers improved. Others didn’t. Cholesterol stabilized. Blood sugar climbed into uncomfortable territory, then gradually came back down. Iron levels remained stubbornly low.

Neurological symptoms progressed, requiring higher doses and continual adjustment. Vision worsened—cloudy, unreliable, intrusive. Fatigue became harder to ignore. Weight dropped. By the end of the year, even a routine illness was enough to aggravate everything else.

What became clear is that “management” is not recovery. Modern medicine increasingly feels like a series of provisional agreements—useful, sometimes necessary, but never final. You don’t overcome constraints so much as learn how to live honestly within them.

Writing as Continuity

What did not slow down was my writing. Essays, commentary, fiction, songs—the output stayed steady. Writing wasn’t a pastime this year; it was continuity. My newsletter became a place to think in public at a time when other spaces felt increasingly constrained.

I wrote about censorship, media behavior, ideological conformity, and the unresolved residue of the COVID years. One short story, written as fiction, turned out to be closer to reportage than intended. The scenario it imagined—social discipline administered politely, under the banner of “community standards”—soon appeared in my own life.

The language was civil. The implication was not. The message was familiar: disagreement is tolerated only until it becomes inconvenient.

That experience clarified something important. We didn’t return to normal. We adjusted to a new baseline where surveillance is friendly, silencing is procedural, and enforcement arrives through moderation rather than argument. The mask didn’t disappear; it refined its vocabulary.

The World as It Presented Itself

The wider world supplied no shortage of events. A change in administration. A brief but violent international conflict. Domestic violence that briefly shocked before being processed, reframed, and absorbed. A political assassination that became less about the act itself than about how quickly responsibility could be blurred or redirected.

What stood out wasn’t the events, but the pattern of response. False narratives traveled faster than corrections. Violence was excused when it aligned with the right sensibilities. Accountability appeared only after reputational or financial pressure mounted.

By the end of the year, I wasn’t disillusioned so much as finished pretending. Certain explanatory frameworks no longer worked, and I stopped forcing them to.

Choosing Limits, Not Withdrawal

Some relationships cooled or ended altogether. Ideological differences widened into something more basic than disagreement. I stopped trying to sustain conversations that required me to deny what I could plainly see. Not every bridge is worth preserving, especially when it only leads back to the same evasions.

At the same time, I committed myself—quietly and without strategy—to helping a small group of people far away caring for orphaned children. It wasn’t efficient or scalable. It was concrete. In a year dominated by abstractions, this was something real: food, water, daily survival. Children who ate because someone paid attention.

The Year, Reduced

If 2025 can be reduced to anything, it was a year of constraint paired with clarity. Less physical resilience, perhaps—but sharper perception.

I learned that compliance often presents itself as kindness. That censorship prefers procedure over force. That “community harmony” frequently means enforced agreement with better manners. And that speaking plainly, without theatrics or apology, is now treated as a form of disruption.

I end the year more tired than I began it. But clearer. And still willing to say what I think.

That feels like enough.