In 1994, Mark Crispin Miller published a long-form cultural essay on 2001: A Space Odyssey in the British Film Institute’s Sight & Sound. It wasn’t a conventional review, but an in-depth reading of the film as a satire and prophecy of a sterile, corporatized, machine-mediated future. Before its publication, Miller had corresponded with Kubrick’s office — and when the essay appeared, Kubrick himself requested multiple copies.

Miller’s argument is that the film’s coldness is entirely intentional. The “Dawn of Man” apes and the space-age bureaucrats are essentially the same — territorial, hierarchical, and locked in rituals of dominance. Progress is an illusion; the tools have evolved, but human nature hasn’t. For Miller, Kubrick’s sterile settings, corporate branding, and deliberate pacing are a deliberate satire of a corporatized, machine-mediated future.

While I find Miller’s cultural connections intriguing and his essay brilliant, my issue with 2001 isn’t its emotional detachment per se, but—as John Simon argued—the weakness of its human drama.

You can read his full essay here:

Critic John Simon took a very different view, calling the film “a regrettable failure, although not a total one,” saying it’s “fascinating when it concentrates on apes or machines … and dreadful when it deals with the in-betweens: humans.” He dismissed it as “a kind of space-Spartacus and, more pretentious still, a shaggy God story.”

I’m more partial to Simon’s outlook. While I admire 2001 far more now than I did as a teenager — especially its visuals and effects — I still think the human drama is dramatically inert. Here’s my review:

2001: A Space Odyssey – Visual Masterpiece, Dramatic Deadweight

When I first saw 2001 as a teenager, it felt slow-moving to the point of boredom. Now, I can appreciate it more—especially for its visuals and groundbreaking special effects.

The “Dawn of Man” sequence delivers a clever sci-fi twist. The ape-men, portrayed by mimes in remarkably convincing costumes, look a million times better than anything in Planet of the Apes. Kubrick captures the transition from ape to man with fluid, believable movement. Then comes the black monolith—think Stonehenge but sleek and alien. ET’s give an ape-man a mental boost, and voilà: he figures out how to use a bone as a weapon. Downside? Humanity’s first innovation immediately fuels tribal warfare and the first murder.

A match cut vaults us into 2001. Long before CGI, Kubrick’s use of props and models created a convincing future—one that still hasn’t arrived, even decades later. The sets hold up today, nothing like the wobbly cardboard of Star Trek in the ’60s. Combined with the music, the imagery is spectacular. But Kubrick also insists on realism in depicting space travel, which means everything moves at a glacial pace.

Dr. Floyd, the quintessential American bureaucrat, meets with Russian counterparts in a Cold War-tinged exchange on a space station, refusing to share information while en route to Clavius Base—the U.S. outpost inside the Moon’s Clavius crater—before visiting the actual discovery site at Tycho (the Tycho Magnetic Anomaly-1, or TMA-1). His talk to fellow officials hints at the secrecy surrounding extraterrestrial contact—covering it up with an epidemic story if necessary. Kubrick clearly parallels the territorial instincts of the apes with modern man, now floating nuclear weapons in orbit. The sterile environments and distant, mediated communication (Floyd calls his daughter by video phone) reinforce the film’s theme of isolation.

Still, it takes an agonizingly long time before we get to the Tycho excavation site and the astronauts’ careful approach to the buried monolith. Some viewers couldn’t countenance it over the years, but the design and realism of the sequence stand out.

Eventually, we reach the Jupiter mission. Two astronauts and three in hibernation head out after detecting radio signals from the monolith. Here comes HAL 9000—a prescient symbol of AI’s potential and its dangers. HAL’s revolt is gripping in concept, particularly his cold termination of the hibernating crew, but the tension plays out very slowly. It’s essentially a one-note arc—AI goes rogue—and I couldn’t help wondering why, if HAL controlled the ship, he couldn’t stop Bowman from disabling him. Still, the imagery of Bowman’s re-entry into the ship and HAL’s eerie deactivation remain iconic.

The final “Stargate” sequence is a psychedelic plunge—John Lennon supposedly loved it, and you can see why. For me, it runs too long, and the finale tips into pretension. Bowman ends up in an ornate Louis XVI room (apparently furnished by the aliens), rapidly ages, and finally dies—only to be reborn as the “Star Child.” Kubrick reportedly intended this as an optimistic ending, countering the film’s view of mankind’s cruelty and sterility. I didn’t buy it.

Like critic John Simon, I find the human drama lacking—cold, slow, and dramatically inert. But visually, 2001 remains a towering classic.

Rating: 7/10