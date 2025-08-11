Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
9h

I miss John Simon m'self! I cain't say I disagree with'im on his assessment in terms of human drama (lackin') but I do disagree with his judgin' Kubrick fer intentionally drainin' the passion an' human conflict out've it... as that wuz the pernt! Methinks it's a cold caveat-parable 'bout man LOSIN' his messy humanity in the crisp clean void of the future. Dark, heartless, bleak...an' yet the crew is still tryin' to stay human against all odds--seein' the lies "behind the screen"(s)... Most of Kubrick's films have very dramatic characters, conflicts, intense moments but here humanity has been submerged by its own invention.... a message wurth notin'...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Turfseer and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture