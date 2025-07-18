Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
19h

Perfect. This is exactly what I said the second they began to speak about a pandemic. My siblings were appalled by my understanding and did not want to hear one word of it and still don't!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ROBERT Incognito's avatar
ROBERT Incognito
14h

Very well said and 100% accurate. Anyone who had a healthy distrust of government, the medical industrial complex and the media knew right away something was amiss. Many truth tellers in alternative media were censored for questioning the narrative, confirming to anyone paying attention that the whole story was phony. Next, you should address the why- control? Pharmaceutical profits? Depopulation? Probably all the above and more. Thank you, Turfseer, it’s you and people like you who help the rest of us understand what is happening and how to navigate the situation. Your work is invaluable and appreciated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Turfseer
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture